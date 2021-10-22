Linden Advisors LP Buys Shares of 350,000 Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Origin Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $2,854,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $1,506,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,560,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,708,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Boon Sim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen A. Richardson acquired 20,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $398,700. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

ORGN stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $4.90. Equities analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

