Linden Advisors LP Decreases Position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Linden Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,975 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.41% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $31,100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,273,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 9.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 542,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the second quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the second quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSAH opened at $10.54 on Friday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

