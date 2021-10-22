Linden Advisors LP Invests $2.46 Million in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 249,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIG. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,308,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,281,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

GigCapital4 stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.