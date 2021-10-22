Linden Advisors LP Invests $2.89 Million in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of SportsTek Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $158,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $481,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTK opened at $9.73 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

