Linden Advisors LP Invests $3.90 Million in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 3.95% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFDR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $700,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFDR opened at $9.91 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

