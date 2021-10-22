Linden Advisors LP Invests $4.23 Million in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 420,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 1.22% of Gores Technology Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPA opened at $9.83 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

