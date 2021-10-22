Linden Advisors LP Invests $4.69 Million in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 4.33% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAC. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $564,000.

Shares of NDAC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

