Linden Advisors LP Invests $4.84 Million in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 6.76% of Kismet Acquisition Two at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth $110,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth $174,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth $236,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth $409,000.

NASDAQ:KAII opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

