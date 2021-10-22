Linden Advisors LP Invests $4 Million in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at $20,000,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth about $8,049,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth about $5,000,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth about $3,579,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth about $2,500,000.

Shares of TIOAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

