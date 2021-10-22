Linden Advisors LP Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 397,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 2.90% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,866,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANZU opened at $9.73 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

