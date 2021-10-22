Linden Advisors LP Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 482,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 5.25% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,886,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSAA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

