Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Foresight Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth $233,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORE opened at $9.90 on Friday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

