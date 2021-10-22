Linden Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 6.53% of Noble Rock Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRAC. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,434,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 67.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 105,848 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $9,372,000.

NASDAQ NRAC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

