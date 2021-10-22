Linden Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 400,000 DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DILAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $1,511,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $2,446,000.

Get DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Shares of DILAU stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DILAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU).

Receive News & Ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.