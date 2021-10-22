Linden Advisors LP Takes $4.23 Million Position in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 364,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of NRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRXP opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

