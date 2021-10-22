Linden Advisors LP Takes Position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSKYU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,599,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,496,000.

Shares of BSKYU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

