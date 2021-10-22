Linden Advisors LP Takes Position in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ:CMII)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ:CMII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of CM Life Sciences II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

CM Life Sciences II stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

