Linden Advisors LP Takes Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.36% of PLAYSTUDIOS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $13,356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MYPS. Oppenheimer started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Shares of MYPS opened at $4.44 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.82.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS).

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.