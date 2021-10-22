Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCTX. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $388.51 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. Analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 6,076,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 838,759 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 1,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,674,020.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 1,952,035 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

