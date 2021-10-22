LINKA (LINKA) One Day Volume Tops $2,401.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, LINKA has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $2,401.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00210654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004290 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

