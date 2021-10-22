LiquidApps Reaches Market Cap of $10.68 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and approximately $18,306.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00040728 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

