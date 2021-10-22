Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $715.78 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00046583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00103945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00195360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

