Litecoin Plus Trading Down 33.3% This Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $99,184.97 and approximately $155.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

