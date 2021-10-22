Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Shares Up 1.8%

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79). 3,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 43,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).

The stock has a market cap of £174 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 278.36.

In other Literacy Capital news, insider Christopher Sellers acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

