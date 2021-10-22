Lithium Market Cap Tops $20.18 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Lithium coin can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $20.18 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lithium has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lithium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00071910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00073924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00109074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,919.06 or 1.00194399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.56 or 0.06507405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022581 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,154,746 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.