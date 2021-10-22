Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Littelfuse worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $295.80 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $296.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.65 and a 200-day moving average of $264.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.