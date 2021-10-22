Littelfuse, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $295.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.83. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $296.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

