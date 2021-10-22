Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 200.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at $3,872,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livent stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTHM. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.34.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

