Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.23% of Livent worth $38,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.68 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.34.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

