LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

