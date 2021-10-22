Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 981,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 5,960,637 shares.The stock last traded at $2.70 and had previously closed at $2.62.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after buying an additional 111,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,377,000 after buying an additional 756,829 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

