Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 53.38 ($0.70).

Several equities analysts have commented on LLOY shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 48.59 ($0.63) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.16. The company has a market cap of £34.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 27.04 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 188,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

