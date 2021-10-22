Loki Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,925.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.24 or 0.06554248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.06 or 0.00316879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $622.05 or 0.01020990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00089767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.95 or 0.00439804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.14 or 0.00280902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00254167 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars.

