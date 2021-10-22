London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.00 and last traded at $103.38. Approximately 3,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.08.

About London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

