Loopring [NEO] Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00071748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00072281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00104233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,950.62 or 1.00378368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.60 or 0.06487021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021938 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

