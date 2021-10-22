Loopring Reaches Market Cap of $557.17 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Loopring has a total market cap of $557.17 million and approximately $39.85 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00104232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00196264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010388 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,996,325 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

