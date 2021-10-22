Lossless Price Hits $1.87 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Lossless has a market cap of $41.95 million and approximately $22.39 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 221.5% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00071358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00107940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,436.35 or 0.99578201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.59 or 0.06491084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

