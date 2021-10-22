Lotto Market Cap Reaches $25.14 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and approximately $2,942.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.79 or 0.00316290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000096 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

