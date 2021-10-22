LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,193 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $52,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.3% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 34.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock worth $290,416,518.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.