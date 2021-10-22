LPL Financial LLC Acquires 49,322 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,642 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,322 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after buying an additional 1,151,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,336,000 after purchasing an additional 767,464 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,464,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,899,000 after buying an additional 649,944 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

