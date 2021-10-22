LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $599.49 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.36 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $686.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

