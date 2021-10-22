LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after buying an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at $460.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.92.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.