LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

NYSE:ROP opened at $481.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.68 and a 200-day moving average of $460.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

