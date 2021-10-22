LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,642 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,203 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,990 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 661,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after purchasing an additional 380,872 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 105,396 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.16.

NYSE:TD opened at $71.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.35. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.