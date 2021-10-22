LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average is $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.