LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,967 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $121.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.