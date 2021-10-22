LPL Financial LLC Buys 26,302 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.56% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

RZV opened at $98.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $100.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.65.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

