LPL Financial LLC Buys 335 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,088,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $467.96 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

