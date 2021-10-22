LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,509 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $179,663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 582,411 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 818,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,056,000 after acquiring an additional 431,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.22. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.