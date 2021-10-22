LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,159 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $43.24 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $45.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.